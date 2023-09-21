Three bomb threats made against Salem elementary school in 7 days, police say

SALEM, Mass — Members of local, state and federal law enforcement are investigating after three bomb threats were made against a Salem elementary school in a span of seven days, police say.

Bomb threats were emailed against Witchcraft Heights Elementary School on September 15, 19 and 21, Salem Police Captain John Burke told Boston 25 News.

Burke says all three of the emails followed a similar MO and that Salem police are working with members of state and federal law enforcement to investigate the hoaxes.

Parents and teachers met with a member of the Salem Police Department to discuss the incidents on Wednesday, police say.

On September 19, Salem police said on Facebook they responded to “yet another” bomb threat at the elementary school, evacuated and swept the building:

“The frequency of school threats which turn out to be hoaxes has dramatically increased in the last two years and presents a quandary for school personnel and public safety alike. It is clear that we must always respond and take all threats seriously given what is at stake. The response, however, must also take into account the mental trauma inflicted upon school children who are exposed to repeated police emergencies and the small but real risk we take in moving them en masse. The FBI has recently updated their guidelines for police response to school threats and the Salem Police have taken steps to ensure that we are following those guidelines in consultation with the School Superintendent. Those guidelines include carefully, but swiftly evaluating the threat and adjusting our response appropriately,” the department shared on Facebook.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

