Three arrested after shooting outside New Hampshire hookah bar

MANCHESTER, NH — Three people were arrested after a shooting outside a New Hampshire hookah bar allegedly ended with a confrontation with police early Saturday morning.

Manchester police say they responded to the Babylon Hookah Bar on Maple Street for a report of shots fired.

Arriving officers were told a man had gotten into an altercation with people inside the bar before the argument spilled outside.

Bar staff then locked out 23-year-old Dominick Lundrigan from the building, Manchester police said. Lundrigan then started to fire his gun in the air in the parking lot. Manchester police arrested Lundrigan and charged him with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Responding police told people to leave the parking but Jonathan Bunzigyie, 32, of Westbrook, Maine allegedly refused to leave. Police arrested him and charged him with disorderly conduct.

Adhok Yac of Lewisham, Australia was also arrested after Manchester police say she threw a solo cup at an officer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

