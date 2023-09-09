Thousands without power as cleanup continues after powerful storms tear through Merrimack Valley

ANDOVER, Mass — Communities in the Merrimack Valley are cleaning up after powerful storms tore through the area Friday afternoon.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, as of Saturday morning, half of the 40,000 homes in the dark were in Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence.

“It seemed like just a rainstorm at first and then it got heavier and heavier, and then the wind, and then the hail, it was just getting louder and louder, and then we suddenly lost power around 2:30 p.m.,” said Kimberly Almeida, of Andover. “My kids were home. They actually had a half-day from school for Andover because of the heat but I think it turned out to be a good thing because otherwise there would’ve been buses on the road at that time.”

Andover town officials said it could be multiple days until power is restored.

“I’m not surprised that it will likely be a couple of days, I mean it kind of stinks that these things happen on weekends but at least I won’t have to work for the next couple of days and the kids don’t have to get to school,” Almeida said. “I’m hoping by Monday schools will be able to be open.” Andover police said at least a dozen roads were impassable Saturday morning due to trees and branches down.

On Powers Street, a tree fell on a house sending two people to the hospital.

This all comes just a few days ahead of the five-year anniversary of the Merrimack Valley gas explosions.

The three communities impacted by that catastrophe are the same three communities that were hit hardest by Friday’s storms.

