Thousands to turn out for the 37th annual Jimmy Fund Walk

BOSTON — Thousands of people are expected to turn out and participate in the 37th annual Jimmy Fund Walk.

The iconic fundraising walk is for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer research and patient care

Since 1989, the Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $185 million for adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber.

There are four distance options along the Boston Marathon course that walkers can walk:

5K from Dana-Farber’s Longwood campus (Boston, MA).

10K from the Boston College law campus (Newton, MA).

Half-marathon from Wellesley High School (Wellesley, MA).

Marathon from Hopkinton Middle School (Hopkinton, MA).

Boston 25 is a proud sponsor of the Jimmy Fund walk, and many members of our team will be participating and supporting the walkers.

For more information on the walk, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group