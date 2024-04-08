Thousands gather at Worcester’s EcoTarium for solar eclipse

WORCESTER, Mass. — About 2,000 solar eclipse spectators descended on the EcoTarium in Worcester Monday and nature did not disappoint.

Around 2:15 p.m., the moon began to edge over the Sun, and eyes, protected by eclipse glasses, gazed upwards. Darkness didn’t fall, but shadows noticeably lengthened as more and more of the sun was obscured.

Many who came to the EcoTarium were kids who maybe should have been in school. But the draw of a live science lesson trumped, it seemed, time in the classroom.

Some kids described the eclipse as a bitten cookie, while others say a cheese wheel or apple.

By 3:30 p.m., the temperature dropped and a giant cheer went up from the crowd as 93% coverage was achieved.

One spectator said it was the best solar eclipse he’d ever seen — likely owing to the clear skies, which allowed for an amazingly unobstructed view.

