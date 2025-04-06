Thousands gather at Logan Airport to participate in ’Wings for Autism’ event

BOSTON — In recognition of autism awareness month, Massport and the Charles River Center hosted its ‘Wings for Autism’ event.

On Saturday, nearly one thousand people headed to Boston Logan for the event.

The program helps ease the stress of flying for families who have children with autism by going through the steps, including: going through security & boarding the plane

Massport’s Director of Customer Service, Mia Healy-Waldron, says it allows children on the spectrum a chance to practice these steps before going on a real trip.

“There’s a lot of different, y’know, sites and sounds that are a part of the airport experience, and it’s sort of triggering for kids on the autism spectrum.”

Boston Logan recently introduced the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program.

Wearing the sunflower lanyard lets staff members know some extra support is needed while getting through the flying process.

