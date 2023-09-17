‘This political targeting is ugly:’ Worcester city councilor says her home was vandalized

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester city councilor says she has filed a police report after her home was recently vandalized.

Councilor Etel Haxhiaj, who is seeking a second term representing District 5, posted on social media Friday night a photograph of multiple lawn signs knocked over and said someone tried to hit her house violently with a baseball.

“This political targeting is ugly,” wrote Haxhiaj. “The harassment I’ve been facing for over 4 years now is a reminder of what some of us are facing for our values, ideas & work.”

A collection of lawn signs for her and other progressive campaigns had been vandalized, she said, while she believes someone threw a baseball attempting to break the window of her living room

Worcester Mayor Joe Petty responded to Haxhiaj’s post on social media condemning the vandalism of her home.

“As the Mayor of Worcester, I want to make it unequivocally clear that violence against any individual, including current city councilors running for office, has no place in our democratic process,” Petty wrote. “Our city has a rich tradition of civil discourse, debate, and respect for differing opinions. It is essential that we uphold these values as we engage in political campaigns and elections.”

Haxhiaj, a single mother of two boys, was the top candidate for the District 5 city councilor seat by finishing with 54.51% of the vote in the Sept. 5 municipal preliminary election.

Boston 25 reached out to Worcester police Sunday to see if there was any details they could share on their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

