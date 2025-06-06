‘This kind of behavior will not be tolerated’: Hampton police investigating shots fired reports

HAMPTON, N.H. — The Hampton Police Department has launched an investigation following reports of shots fired in town.

Police say that on Thursday night, around 7:35 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Ocean Boulevard and G Street to the sounds of shots fired. Numerous officers quickly responded and set up a perimeter and closed down the area.

Police were able to locate a firearm and take a person matching the description of a suspect into custody.

“Tonight, several officers ran toward the sound of gunfire and quickly rendered the area safe.” Said Hampton Chief Alex Reno. “I’m thankful that there were no injuries and thankful for the officers who did not hesitate to immediately respond to the threat. While these situations are extremely rare, this kind of behavior will not be tolerated, and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

At this time, police say there is no threat to the public and that some parts of Ocean Boulevard have been reopened.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Hampton Police Department at 603-929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 603-929-1222.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

