‘This is the nature of the beast’: Apple orchards prepare for weekend storm

STOW, Mass. — The September storm could not come at a worse time for the owners of local apple orchards.

This is prime time in the apple-picking business, but here at Shelburne Farm in Stow, they are ready.

“We’re here to beat the storm; we want fresh apples,” said Winnie Keung of Belmont.

On a beautiful Friday afternoon in Stow, business is brisk at Shelburne Farm. There is a big storm coming, and people are getting their weekend apples now.

“We’ll have apples to survive the storm. We’ll have enough apples to feed us through the storm,” said Vuong of Belmont.

Shelburn Farm is about a hundred years old. Ted Painter has been in this business for three decades

He’s not thrilled that a nor’easter is forecast to hit during a lucrative weekend, but he’s not letting it get him down.

“It’s disappointing, but nature is constantly throwing us curveballs. This is the nature of the beast. We expect something like this always happens,” Ted Painter told me.

Shelburne Farm is a throwback to a simpler time in New England, a time that still lives during brisk autumn weekends.

Ted tells me the apple picking tradition remains strong, even as a big storm is about to bear down.

“I think by its very nature this is an optimistic business; we never give up. We keep going,” Painter said.

For now, all this storm talk can wait. After all, there are apples to pick!

“It’s just very New England, fall; this is what the fall is all about in this area,” said Winnie Keung.

No matter what the storm brings, Shelburne Farm will stay open over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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