Third person dies following fatal crash in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office has announced that a third person is dead after Saturday’s fatal crash in Milton.

The District Attorney’s office says that the driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes-Benz GLB 250, 47-year-old Charles A. Ocitti of Mattapan, has died.

Norfolk County D.A. also revealed the identities of the two victims inside the Toyota Corolla, the driver, Diane Myers, 71, of Dorchester, and the passenger and her son, Jonathan Myers, 39.

The crash, which occurred on Randolph Avenue and Hillside Street, remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

