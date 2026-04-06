Dog attack victim stabs pet during violent encounter in Milton, police say

MILTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a violent dog encounter in Milton on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the area of Blue Hill River Road around 11:30 a.m. after a person near Houghton’s Pond reported that they were attacked by a dog, an MSP

The alleged victim told police that he stabbed the dog during the attack.

The dog’s owner told police that the dog was not on a leash.

The dog was taken to a nearby vet.

Milton Animal Control is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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