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Dog attack victim stabs pet during violent encounter in Milton, police say

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Milton dog attack
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

MILTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a violent dog encounter in Milton on Monday.

Massachusetts State Police troopers were called to the area of Blue Hill River Road around 11:30 a.m. after a person near Houghton’s Pond reported that they were attacked by a dog, an MSP

The alleged victim told police that he stabbed the dog during the attack.

The dog’s owner told police that the dog was not on a leash.

The dog was taken to a nearby vet.

Milton Animal Control is continuing to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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