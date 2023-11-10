Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

MASS. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Quincy Veteran’s Day Parade

This Saturday is Veteran’s Day. You can honor our Veterans at the City of Quincy’s annual Veteran’s Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade begins at 10:30 on Saturday morning behind Quincy High School, with an 11:30 a.m. ceremony at the World War Two Memorial at the corner of Southern Artery and Hancock Street.

Plimoth Patuxet Museums

Thanksgiving is less than two weeks away. So maybe this is a good time of year to enjoy some Thanksgiving-related history at the Plimoth Patuxet Museums. You can visit the Patuxet homesite, an English village from the 1600s, or tour the Mayflower Two. On Saturday, the museums are offering free entry to active military members, veterans, and their families. Just bring your valid Military or Veteran ID.

Snowport Holiday Market

It won’t be long before the rest of the holidays are upon us, and if you’re looking to tackle some holiday shopping in a festive way, great news. The Snowport Holiday Market is now open in the seaport! If you’ve never been, this is a European-style open-air holiday market with more than 120 vendors, including spots where you can buy food and drink.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

