Things to do in Massachusetts this weekend

The weekend is here! And if you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25 has a few suggestions for you.

Lowell’s City of Lights Parade

If you’re looking to welcome the holiday season in festive fashion, head to downtown Lowell this Saturday for the annual City of Lights parade. The festivities begin at 11 am, including photos with Santa and entertainment. The parade begins at 4:30pm and ends with the arrival of Santa and the lighting of city hall.

La Salette Festival of Lights

Speaking of lights, if you want to see a gorgeous display, head to Attleboro for the La Salette Festival of Lights, which begins this weekend. My family and I have been going to this for a few years now, and it’s stunning to see the 300-thousand lights over the ten acres. The lights are on from 5 to 9 pm daily. There’s also a museum with creche displays from around the world.

Downtown Crossing Holiday Markert

If you’re looking to tackle your holiday shopping instead, head to Downtown Crossing for the holiday market! this will be happening on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 4 pm. but this Saturday, you’ll also have the chance to enjoy Boston’s tuba Christmas there too! It’s exactly what it sounds like...over 100 tubas playing classic holiday songs. The performance goes from noon to 1:30 at the intersection of Washington and Franklin streets.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun and be merry!

