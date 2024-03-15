Things to do in Massachusetts during St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Mass. — It’s St Patrick’s Day weekend and if you’re looking for something to do, Boston 25 has a few suggestions.

Southie St. Patrick’s Day Parade

What better place to celebrate the day of green than at the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Southie. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. near the Broadway MBTA station, making public transit the best option for getting there. For full details on the parade, visit the link here.

Scituate St. Patrick’s Day Parade

If you’d rather avoid heading into the city, go south to Scituate to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day parade in a town where almost 50% of residents claim Irish heritage. Scituate’s parade begins at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Gym on Sunday march 17th. You can find parking and shuttle bus information on the parade website.

Patriot Place Irish Festival

If you just can’t wait to celebrate all things Irish, you can do it a day before St. Patrick’s Day in Foxboro at the 13th Annual Irish Festival! It’s happening on Saturday, March 16th at Patriot Place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You’ll enjoy Irish music, dancing, and other fun activities too. This festival is free for all to enjoy.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun and be safe.

