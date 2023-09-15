Things to do in the Massachusetts area this weekend

Mass — Looking for something do to this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you

The Big E

Bring on the fried dough and a whole lot more. The Big E is back. It’s already underway in West Springfield and it runs through October 1st. There’s entertainment, rides, agriculture, and of course, a lot of fair food.

World War One Aviation Weekend

If you’re a history buff, head to Hudson this weekend to the World War One Aviation Event at the American Heritage Museum. The museum has restored a biplane fighter aircraft that it hopes to fly this weekend, weather permitting. You’ll also see other replica aircraft and some original rare uniforms. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Revere Beach Art Festival

If a beach walk and some art is more your style, head to America’s oldest public beach for the Revere Beach Art Festival. The festival has been moved to Sunday the 17th from 11 am to 4 pm at the Markey Bridge. You can check out the art and maybe even find something you want to buy, listen to live music, and participate in other fun activities.

By the way, if you were planning to attend the South Boston Street Festival or Riverfest at Assembly Row, both of those events have been postponed because of the weather.

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun!

