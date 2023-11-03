Things to do in Massachusetss this weekend

Mass. — Looking for something to do this weekend? Boston 25 has a few ideas for you.

Boston Veterans Parade

You can honor the service and sacrifice the service of our veterans and their families ahead of Veterans Day at the Boston Veterans Parade. The parade steps off this Saturday at noon at the Boston Public Library and it will end at City Hall Plaza. You can take the green line to the parade route.

Fire Lighting in Providence

Farther south but not too far from Massachusetts, we have another salute to veterans during this Saturday’s full water fire lighting in Providence. This one is unique because the sun sets just after 5:30 these days, making this one a little more appealing to early birds. The 100 bonfires on the river in downtown Providence will continue to burn for hours into the night.

Diwali Festival

Speaking of light, we are approaching Diwali, the Indian festival of light. Head to the Worcester Art Museum this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate the holiday with the Indian Society of Worcester. You’ll enjoy lamp lighting, Indian art activities, music and dance, and of course, delicious food. Admission to this event is free.

