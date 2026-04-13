‘They amaze me’: Local family joins Team Spaulding for Boston Marathon, paying tribute to staff

One family is turning a life-challenging medical challenge into a mission of hope, lacing up for the Boston marathon to honor their father and uncle, Bill Luster.

The family says Team Spaulding goes beyond just raising money for the rehab hospital, it’s a tribute to the hospital’s rehabilitation center, a place they say changed Bill’s life.

In June of last year, Bill underwent a leg amputation due to a serious infection. He spent weeks recovering at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, where the family says care went beyond the physical.

“When we walked down into the rehab facility it was just amazing. We were all speechless,” said niece Elizabeth Luster.

“Knowing that he was safe here was really reassuring and how positive he was that he’s like joking with us, and he was happy,” said Bill’s daughter Emma Luster.

Bill says some staff even showed up on days off to make sure he felt supported throughout recovery. “She walked in and I said what are you doing, you’re supposed to be out today and she said you know you haven’t figured out the stairs yet and I know you’re one day away and I want to get you up those stairs before I go and it brings a tear to your eye to think this young kid coming in the day before her wedding to make sure I get up the stairs. We got up the stairs,” said Luster.

“Keeping in mind the challenges that he went through and the obstacles that he had to overcome, that none of what we are doing is nearly as half as challenging and hard as what he had to go through,” said Bill’s nephew, Drew Luster.

The family has raised over $40,000 in fundraising for the rehab hospital.

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