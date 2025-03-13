‘There’s no excuse’: Mass. woman speaks out after neighbor is accused of shooting her beloved dog

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she shot and wounded her neighbor’s dog with a pellet gun earlier this month.

Yolanda Todman, of New Bedford, says she felt on edge for days as investigators tried to locate the person responsible for hurting her 1-year-old dog named Zuri, who was outside in the backyard when she was shot.

Police ultimately identified 32-year-old Lynette Ayala as the alleged shooter. She has since been taken into custody.

Todman says she’s grateful an arrest has been made, but she doesn’t make her any less angry about what happened.

“It doesn’t give me peace, doesn’t give me peace at all,” Todman said.

Zuri is energetic and playful, but she’s been moving a lot differently of late with her leg in a cast, according to Todman.

“It’s not like she’s a danger to anyone, so there’s no excuse,” Todman said.

Todman called police on March 1 after she found Zuri hurt outside her Clifford Street home. Surveillance video captured what had happened.

“You can hear the pops, she’s screaming,” Todman explained. “I mean, she was just sitting in here minding her business, in her own yard.”

Ayala lives just a few houses away from Todman.

“I don’t personally know the person. I’ve had conversations with the person in the past,” Todman said. “But you never know, who’s thy neighbor, you know what I mean?”

Todman says the incident made her feel threatened and unsafe.

“My kids could have been outside,” Todman said. “Anything inside this fence should be our safe zone, and unfortunately, it’s not.”

Todman says this whole saga has not only been rough on them emotionally but also financially.

She has had to put her work on hold to make sure Zuri is getting the care she needs, and the vet bills are close to $2,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

