‘There’s a lot of emotions’: New England Revolution’s first homegrown player rejoins the team

The New England Revolution brought back a fan favorite back to the roster. On Friday morning the team announced that forward Diego Fagundez signed with the team for the rest of the season.

“I’ve always said I wanted to come back. Didn’t know exactly when. I left her with hunger still because playing here for so many years and having so many memories and not winning anything threw me off,” Fagundez said. “I’m excited to be here and help the team. Everyone’s goal is to win cups and trophies and make it far in playoffs and tournaments. That’s what I want to do.”

Fagundez was the Revolution’s first homegrown player. Fagundez was born in Uruguay but was raised in Leominster. New England signed him as a teenager and he started three games at 15 years-old back in 2011.

The forward spent his first ten seasons playing for the Revolution. He left the team in 2020 and joined Austin FC and LA Galaxy. He was a free agent this winter. He was training with the Revs this week before the deal was announced.

“Five years I learned a lot of new things. I’ve grown as a player. I think when I was here, I wasn’t really vocal, I would just show what kind of player I was,” Fagundez said. “The last five years going to Austin and going to L.A. I’ve learned how to use my voice more and be a leader in certain ways, especially with the younger kids. That’s one thing I’m trying to bring here is leadership.”

Now 31, Fagundez is trying to bring an MLS title to New England, the region he grew up as a kid and as a soccer player. He said he spent a couple days this week in his hometown of Leominster.

“Scoring in front of the home crowd will be amazing. Of course I have friends and family that always supported the team and always came to the games.” You always want to score in front of them and win in front of them and they’ve always given me something special."

The team spoke highly of Fagundez on Friday. They’re hoping he can add to an attack that has only scored one goal in the first two matches of the season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Diego Fagundez back to the New England Revolution, the place where he started his career and truly made his mark as our inaugural Homegrown signing,” Sporting Director Curt Onalfo said. “Diego is an excellent addition to our group who brings a proven track record of offensive productivity, technical quality, and deep MLS experience that will strengthen our attack and give us more options moving forward.”

Fagundez will wear number 77 on the pitch. His 53 goals are second all time for the club. He played in 216 games which is fourth-most in Revolution history.

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