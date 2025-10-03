‘There’s just no parking!’ Parking complaints soar in Boston’s Seaport

BOSTON — Parking complaints are soaring in Boston’s Seaport district as the neighborhood experiences a dynamic transformation.

A stretch of the Seaport is currently home to the most complaints about illegally parked cars in the city of Boston.

More than 1,000 complaints have been filed in a 200-meter stretch along Congress and Summer Streets in the past year alone.

That’s not the only strip where you’ll see cars with flashing hazard lights and vehicles parked in tow zones at all hours.

“There’s just no parking!,” said Lauren Kulak. “Even when there is parking, there’s either signs that say you can’t park or trucks or whatever.”

Kulak said the number of legal spots in the Seaport has dwindled with on-going growth in the neighborhood.

“They’re always developing something, so then all the parking spots there are get taken, and then there’s valet parking. You can’t park in those spots,” she said.

Unless you’re willing to pay $40 a day for parking, finding a legal spot can be tricky.

Some drivers told Boston 25 News ticketing can be especially aggressive even for those trying to follow the rules.

“The price of a ticket used to be $15 dollars when I first moved in. Now it’s $40-50 dollars. It’s revenue generating,” said Patrick Urban.

Parking complaints account for the largest category of complaints to Boston’s 311 with more than 60,000 filed in the past year.

