‘That’s kind of wild’: 2 waterspouts caught on video in Boston

BOSTON — A man walking through Boston’s Castle Island on Tuesday morning stumbled upon a highly unusual sight.

Michael Bianculli, of Walpole, was walking along the boardwalk near the DCR Murphy Memorial Rink shortly before 7 a.m. when he spotted two apparent waterspouts over Pleasure Bay.

Bianculli captured video of the waterspouts as they swirled and moved toward him.

“That’s kind of wild. Is that a waterspout?” Bianculli can be heard saying in the video.

According to the National Weather Service, a waterspout is a rotating column of air that occurs over a body of water, usually appearing as a funnel-shaped cloud in contact with the water and cumulus clouds.

Given the angle of Bianculli‘s video, it’s difficult to tell if the visible spouts were in contact with the clouds.

At the time of the phenomenon, snow was falling in the area.

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