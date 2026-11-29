BOSTON — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday travel rush isn’t slowing down as millions of Americans head home Sunday.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for what is expected to be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday week, with more than 3 million passengers projected to pass through airport security checkpoints nationwide.

At Boston Logan International Airport, Massport is reminding travelers to plan ahead and allow extra time before their flights.

Officials recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international departures.

Massport says additional staff will be available to assist families and travelers who may need extra help.

Passengers are also encouraged to use public transportation to get to the airport and download the Fly Logan app for updated flight information.

The roads are also expected to be busy Sunday as holiday travelers make their way home.

Massport is encouraging those planning to drive to their destinations to leave as early as possible, with peak travel expected after 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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