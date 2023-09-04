Tewksbury working to fix water main break in multiple neighborhoods

TEWKSBURY, Mass — Tewksbury DPW is working to fix a water main break that is affecting many residents in multiple neighborhoods.

“The town is dealing with two complex issues due to the recent water main break. One involves no water to the Ames Pond Apartment Complex due to the water main break,” the Tewksbury Town Manager said on Sunday afternoon

The town is also dealing with low water pressure and in some cases no water in the Catamount Road neighborhood.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, the town is continuing to work to restore water service at Catamount Road.

“We are sincerely sorry for the disruption and appreciate your continued patience throughout this emergency situation,” Tewksbury DPW said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

