E-bike rider hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man in his 50s has been hospitalized with serious injuries after colliding with an SUV while riding his E-bike, according to officials.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the incident on Amesbury Street in Haverhill around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The video shows the man on an e-bike colliding with the SUV as the driver made a right-hand turn into a parking lot.

Witnesses on scene saw the man lying in the road, saying it didn’t look like he was able to move.

In the surveillance video, several people were seen running to the man’s side as they waited for first responders.

Haverhill police said the driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The condition of the biker is not yet known.

Haverhill police say the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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