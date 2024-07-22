Tewksbury woman plans to buy new car with lottery winnings

A lucky day for Hillary Fetters of Tewksbury, as she became the winner of a $120,000 prize after the numbers she played on her Keno ticket were among those selected in a game drawn on June 25.

Fetters initial $40,000 prize was upped to $120,000, after a 3X Bonus multiplier was drawn for the game.

Fetters elected to add the bonus multiplier to her wager for an additional dollar per game.

Fetters claimed her prize on July 18 at the Massachusetts State Lottery Headquarters in Dorchester. She said she plans to buy a new car with her winnings.

Fetters purchased her ticket at Jade East on Main Street in Tewksbury. The store receives a $1,200 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

