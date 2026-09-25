Tewksbury Police end contract with Flock cameras

Tewksbury Police are the latest Massachusetts police department to terminate their contract with Flock cameras.

Police Chief Ryan Columbus says the decision was made following “months” of conversation with residents and a review of the department’s automated license plate reader system.

“It has become clear that this technology does not have the community support needed to continue its use. Although it has tremendous value in helping us investigate serious crimes, we believe stopping its use is the right decision until the Massachusetts Legislature or the courts establish clearer guardrails,” Columbus said in a statement.

Flock’s technology allows law enforcement agencies and private companies to track vehicles that pass its cameras, regardless of whether drivers are suspected of a crime.

In recent weeks, more than 25 Massachusetts municipalities have ended, suspended, or declined to renew contracts with Flock Safety, according to the ACLU.

Click here to see what Massachusetts towns have cut ties with Flock.

Concerns about surveillance, data privacy, government oversight, and alleged misuse of license plate reader systems have fueled public opposition statewide.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group