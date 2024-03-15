‘Terrible incident’: Healey reacts to rape allegations at Rockland emergency assistance shelters

Governor Maura Healey reacting to the alleged rape of a 15 year old disabled girl by 26 year old migrant Cory Alvarez at the Comfort Inn, an emergency assistance shelter set up by the state in Rockland.

“It’s a horrible situation. It’s a horrible allegation. My thoughts are with the victim and her family” said Gov Maura Healey at an event in Worcester.

Boston 25 asked Gov Healey if the vetting process in place is adequate.

“I think we have the right systems in place. Unfortunately this is a terrible incident,” she said.

State Representative Dave DeCoste who represents Rockland says incidents like this are happening around the country and now in Massachusetts.

“This is tragic and unfortunately not uncommon,” said Rep. DeCoste.

He says the vetting process falls far short. “And to be able to say honestly that you are truly vetting anyone I think is dishonest,” said Rep. DeCoste.

The governor told Boston 25 that Alvarez came to Massachusetts through a federal program.

“This is also an individual who came in lawfully under the federal gov’t through federal program… it speak in terms now states are having to deal with now regarding the mass numbers coming across the borders,” said Gov. Healey.

We asked the Governor if she can prevent this type of incident from happening again?

“Unfortunately, we have security and systems in place, we have vetting in place it is unfortunate from time to time things will happen,” she said.

But Rep. DeCoste fears the incident in Rockland may just be the tip of the iceberg.

“It’s one of the crimes we have detected we really don’t know how much is going on,” he said.

Alvarez is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week.

