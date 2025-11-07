As temperatures drop, Pine Street Inn faces growing demand for homeless services

The Pine Street Inn, New England’s largest homeless services provider, is preparing for a busy winter as the need for shelter and support continues to grow.

Pine Street helps more than 2,400 people every day. President and Executive Director Lyndia Downie joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about the mission of the Boston-based nonprofit has been serving the community since 1969, offering emergency shelter, permanent housing, and job training.

Downie said the organization is feeling the strain federal funding cuts from SNAP to HUD, as well as the region’s ongoing affordable housing crisis.

Downie said they seeking gift card to donations to supplement food assistance.

There are so many ways to help—through donations, volunteering, or simply spreading the word.

For more information on how to get involved, visit pinestreetinn.org.

