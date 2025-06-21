Teenager hurt after a car strikes an e-bicycle in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A teenager has suffered significant injuries after he was struck by a car while on an e-bicycle in Plymouth.

According to Plymouth Fire and Police, reports came in around 1 PM on Saturday for a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle at the intersection of White Horse Road and Rocky Hill Road.

A spokesperson for the Plymouth Fire Department says that a teenager suffered “significant injuries” from the crash and was medflighted to Boston Hospital.

At this time, the condition of the victim is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

