Teen hospitalized with serious injuries after shooting in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton police are investigating a late-night shooting that happened on Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene around 11:20 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area of McEachron Drive.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings on McEachron Drive in the area of Murray Circle but were not able to find any victims at the scene, Stoughton police say.

Officers went to Good Samaritan Hospital to see if anyone had arrived with a gunshot wound and discovered that a teenage male was in the ER being treated for gunshot wounds.

The male was transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, police say.

A description of the suspects is not available but police are asking residents in the area to check their home security cameras for any footage.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

