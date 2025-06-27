Teen girl hit, killed by commuter rail train while walking with friends in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A 14-year-old girl is dead after police say she was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Worcester on Thursday night.

The girl and a group of other teens were trespassing on the tracks of the Framingham-Worcester Line in the area of Atlas Street around 8 p.m. when she was hit by the train, according to the Transit Police Department.

A preliminary investigation suggests the girl was "positioned within the gage of the right of way" at the time of the train strike, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, officials offered condolonces to the victim’s family and friends.

“On behalf of the Transit police and the entire MBTA organization, we offer our most heartfelt condolences to the decedent’s family and friends,” the statement read. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this most unimaginable difficult and profound tragedy.”

Officials noted that foul play isn’t suspected in the girl’s death.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office is assisting Transit police with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

