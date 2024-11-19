Teen flown to hospital following dirt bike crash in Shirley

SHIRLEY, Mass. — A teen was rushed to the hospital after a dirt bike crash on Monday night.

Shirley Police say the crash occurred at the intersection of Groton Road at Townsend Road around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say two teenagers were riding their dirt bikes, which didn’t have lights, eastbound on Groton Road when a vehicle traveling northbound on Townsend Road struck one of them crossing the intersection.

The teen was flown to the hospital via medical helicopter. The teen’s injuries are considered serious but not life-threatening.

Police say neither of the teens’ dirt bikes were properly registered.

It is unclear if the driver of the motor vehicle will face any charges.

The roadway was temporarily shut down following the collision.

No further information was immediately available.

