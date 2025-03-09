Teen facing DUI charges after being found asleep in vehicle blocking highway in New Hampshire

DUNBARTON, N.H. — A New Hampshire teen is facing DUI charges after being found asleep in a vehicle blocking a highway in New Hampshire.

According to New Hampshire State Police, around 5:19 a.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a report of a blue Ford F350 pickup truck stopped in the middle of Stark Highway South.

Upon arrival, Troopers were informed by other first responders that a male appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of the pickup, with the transmission in drive and the doors locked. Troopers proceeded to stage tire deflation devices in front of the pickup and wheel chocks at the back tires.

The Troopers knocked on the driver’s side window and shined a light inside, but could not wake the driver up. Eventually, Troopers broke out the passenger side window and communicated with the driver.

According to state police, the trooper asked the driver to put the transmission in park, instead, the driver started to pull forward and drove over the wheel chock and tire deflation devices, coming to a stop just before hitting one of the first responders’ vehicles.

During the on-scene investigation, it was determined that the driver, identified as Nicholas Walton, 18, of Goffstown was under the influence and was placed under arrest.

Walton was charged with disobeying an officer, aggravated DUI, unlawful possession/intoxication, transporting alcohol by a minor, and open container.

He was released on personal recognizance and is set to be arraigned in Concord District Court. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at Brandon.J.Rivard@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

