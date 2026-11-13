Malden man arrested, accused of murdering his sister

A Malden man has been arrested and is accused of murdering his sister, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office told Boston 25 News.

Malden police first responded to Lombard Court Thursday night for a report of a suicide.

Investigators found the victim, Kenia Noel, 38, with obvious trauma to her neck. Officers also found three knives: one in the victim’s hand, one covered in blood on a nearby table and a third on the floor of the bedroom.

The DA’s office says that after his sister’s death, Jean Eddy Noel, 43, allegedly left the area to take a shower.

Investigators also found evidence that someone had attempted to clean up the area around the body before police arrived.

Police allegedly also noticed that Jean Eddy Noel’s hands had lacerations on them and there was blood in his car.

Jean Eddy Noel was arraigned Friday in Malden District Cour and was ordered held without bail.

He will next appear in court on January 5, 2026.

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