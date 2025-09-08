Teen cyclist flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — A teenage cyclist was flown to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Norwood on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a collision in the area of Walpole Street and Geraldine Drive found an injured 15-year-old, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Norwood Airport and then transported to the hospital via medical helicopter for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The injured person was thankfully wearing a helmet,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

While an investigation is ongoing, police noted that it doesn’t look like charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group