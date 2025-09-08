Local

Teen cyclist flown to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Norwood

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Norwood Norwood Police Department (Norwood Police Department)
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

NORWOOD, Mass. — A teenage cyclist was flown to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in Norwood on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a collision in the area of Walpole Street and Geraldine Drive found an injured 15-year-old, according to the Norwood Police Department.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Norwood Airport and then transported to the hospital via medical helicopter for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The injured person was thankfully wearing a helmet,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene.

While an investigation is ongoing, police noted that it doesn’t look like charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read