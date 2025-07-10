Teamsters strike enters 10th day as some communities struggle to keep up with piling trash

CANTON, Mass. — Canton residents continue to face delays in trash pickup as a sanitation workers’ strike enters its ninth day.

The strike, driven by demands for better pay and benefits, has left the Norfolk County town struggling to manage waste collection.

Boston City Councilors showed support for the striking workers Wednesday night. Two councilors issued a resolution urging Republic Services to resume negotiations with its employees.

The political support for the sanitation workers was further bolstered by Congressman Seth Moulton, who expressed his backing for their cause on Wednesday.

Despite these endorsements, negotiations between Republic Services and Teamsters Local 25 remain at a standstill, with both parties blaming each other for the lack of progress.

“Republic Services is committed to providing our front-line colleagues with wages and benefits that are market-competitive and sustainable, and maintaining reliable service in the communities we serve,” the waste collection company said in a statement Wednesday night.

“Teamsters Local 25 has not been contacted by Republic since last Thursday’s meeting. We have spoken with the federal mediator, and he has not been contacted by Republic either” Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas Mari said. That’s why Teamsters Local 25 is urging local residents affected by the strike to demand that Republic Waste Services resume negotiations with the union and pay the employees at the same wage rate and provide the same health insurance benefit as other employees who perform the same work.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

