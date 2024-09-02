Teamsters Local 25 women deliver backpacks full of school supplies to Everett Public Schools

EVERETT, Mass. — The school year is finally here and the Teamsters Local 25 women delivered backpacks filled with school supplies to Everett Public Schools.

250 backpacks will be distributed to elementary and middle schools across Everett.

Each year, the Teamsters Local 25 Women’s Committee Backpack Mission raises school supplies and other essential items through donations.

The goal of this yearly initiation is to ensure children and educators have the resources needed to maximize the learning experience.

“We have more than 100 Teamsters working in city services in Everett, so it was great to be able to give back in a community we work in,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Tom Mari.

Through the years, the Teamsters Local 25 Women’s Committee Backpack Mission has provided nearly 1500 backpacks to local schools across the area.

“We hope they give students confidence and joy as they start this new school year,” Maria added.

