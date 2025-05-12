Man facing DUI charges after deadly pedestrian in Nashua, NH

A man is facing DUI charges in connection with a deadly pedestrian crash in Nashua, NH.

Nashua police say on Sunday, around 9:30 a.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the area of 193 Kinsley Street.

The victim, identified as 58-year-old Kurt Boutin, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officers on scene identified the driver of the vehicle as Jason Fitzgerald, who was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Fitzgerald was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, SBI.

Fitzgerald was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned at the 9th Circuit-District Division-Nashua Court at 1 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

