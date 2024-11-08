Teachers in third North Shore community vote to authorize strike

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Teachers in the North Shore community of Marblehead voted overwhelmingly on Friday to authorize a strike starting Tuesday if no contract agreement is reached before the end of the holiday weekend.

“Our schools are in crisis, and the educators of Marblehead have collectively said, ‘Enough is enough,’” said MEA President Jonathan Heller, speaking to the press following the vote. “After seven months of negotiations, we are no closer to a solution, and the School Committee has failed to recognize the urgency of the situation. Our schools need fair wages, safe working conditions, and adequate resources to meet the needs of our students. Because of their refusal to act, we must take action to protect the future of our community.”

Contract terms that Marblehead Education Association has proposed include:

Fair and competitive wages for educators and staff, many of whom are paid significantly less than their peers in neighboring districts.

Modern, humane paid family leave to support educators and their families.

Safe and supportive working and learning conditions for both students and staff, as Marblehead faces critical shortages in key staff positions

The MEA has also continuously expressed concerns over the quality of education students are receiving due to the inability to either recruit or retain staff. The MEA is asking the Marblehead School Community to meet and negotiate a resolution to the strike. “The School Committee can end this now. They can work with us and reach a settlement tonight,‚” said Heller. “We are prepared to negotiate around the clock to ensure there is no disruption in our students’ education next week.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

