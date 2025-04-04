Connecticut women accused in organized retail crime spree at Old Navy store in Massachusetts

HINGHAM, Mass. — Two Connecticut women have been extradited from New York to Massachusetts to face organized retail crime charges in connection with thefts at an Old Navy store last summer, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said Friday.

Tyeisha Bridges, 32, and Shatoya Lewis, 25, pleaded not guilty to the charges during their arraignments on Thursday in Hingham District Court, Cruz said in a statement. Both women are facing one count each of organized retail crime, larceny over $1,200, larceny under $1,200 and two counts of conspiracy.

Both women were recently arrested in New York state and were taken into custody by Hanover Police detectives and returned to the Commonwealth to face criminal charges.

Bridges was placed on $4,000 cash bail, while Lewis was placed on $6,000 cash bail. Prosecutors had requested both women to be placed on $50,000 cash bail.

Prosecutors allege that Bridges and Lewis collaborated to steal merchandise from an Old Navy store in Hanover on two separate occasions in the summer of 2024. Hanover Police responded to the store on July 9, 2024, after receiving reports of three women carrying bags full of clothing out of the store without paying.

Investigators later identified Bridges and Lewis as two of the women involved in the July 2024 incident.

Old Navy loss prevention personnel determined 253 pieces of merchandise were stolen during this incident, resulting in about $3,950 worth in losses, prosecutors said.

Bridges and Lewis were subsequently implicated in a separate incident at the same Old Navy location on August 20, 2024, and allegedly stole about $920 in merchandise.

Bridges and Lewis are due back in court on April 29 for a pre-trial hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group