‘White-knuckling it for too long’: Teachers in 2 North Shore cities go on strike, closing schools

BEVERLY, Mass. — Teachers in two different North Shore communities are on strike amid impasses in contract negotiations, resulting in the closure of schools on Friday.

The Beverly and Gloucester teacher unions announced Thursday evening that they voted to strike over concerns regarding prep time and inadequate pay.

Both unions said they are seeking to increase the average number of paraprofessionals, increase parental leave, and argue that teachers should have more time each day to prepare and plan.

The Beverly Teachers Association said educators have been without contracts for 67 days. The Union of Gloucester Educators said their teachers have gone 68 days without a contract, while their paraprofessionals have gone 496 days.

“We have been white-knuckling it for too long,” Beverly paraprofessional Paul Drake said.

Beverly Public Schools said it would still provide box lunches for students while the buildings are closed. Lunch will be available for pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gloucester schools will provide meals as well.

Athletics, theater, band rehearsals, and field trips will be allowed to continue as long as a coach or advisor is present.

It is illegal for teachers to go on strike in Massachusetts.

Parents in both communities are now scrambling to find child care because schools will likely remain closed until an agreement between the unions and districts is reached.

“It’s disappointing to see we’ve reached this point when dialogue and cooperation should be our focus,” Gloucester Mayor Greg Vera said of the strike in his city.

Gloucester School Committee Chair Kathleen Clancy added, “The strike also limits students’ access to everything from learning to warm meals to mental health services and so many other things that our schools provide our families and students.”

School committees in Gloucester and Beverly vowed to continue to bargain in good faith. Both districts have also reached out to the Department of Labor to step in with a mediator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

