Taunton police seek help in search for missing 14-year-old girl

TAUNTON, Mass. — Police in Taunton are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 14-year-old girl.

Haylee Whitley was last seen leaving her Taunton home around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Taunton police at 508-824-7522.

There were no additional details immediately available.

