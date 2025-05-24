Despite wet weather, thousands gather for day one of Boston Calling music festival

BOSTON — Boston Calling had a wet start to the weekend on Friday, but the rain did not stop people from smiling and enjoying the music.

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to attend the annual music festival this Memorial Day weekend.

Country singer Luke Combs took to the stage Friday night, as well as Sheryl Crow and Megan Moroney, along with dozens of other artists set for Saturday and Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Luke Combs,” said Joe Mazzarella. “He’s my inspiration.”

“Tonight, it’s T-Pain, tomorrow Fall Out Boy, Avril, All Time Low, it’s our pre-teen emo years that we’re reminiscing,” Kara Corslund said.

The rainy and dreary weather is not fazing those who have been looking forward to this weekend for months.

“It’s not too bad either, just a couple sprinkles,, not going to hurt nobody,” Charlie Bowe said.

The music festival at Harvard’s Athletic Center looks a lot different compared to last year.

“It was really fun, really hot the day that I went,” Allison Stacey said. “A lot of people were passing out and stuff.”

Organizers with Boston Calling added extra water stations throughout the venue, redesigned the stages to help with congestion, and also added an indoor arena.

Meanwhile, the group TLC did not perform on Friday due to a medical issue.

“Any time that an artist needs to be like, ‘hey, I can’t do this for whatever reason’, that’s their choice, it stinks they’re not here, but take care of yourself,” Corslund said.

Fall Out Boy and Avril Lavigne are Saturday’s headliners with the Dave Matthews Band on Sunday. perform

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group