Taunton man charged with OUI after road rage incident, police pursuit on I-195

TAUNTON, Mass. — A Taunton man is facing multiple criminal charges after allegedly leading Massachusetts State Police on a pursuit following a reported road rage incident late Wednesday night.

According to State Police, just before 10:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle involved in a road rage incident on Route 195 West near Reed Road.

Troopers in the area deployed stop sticks in an effort to safely bring the vehicle to a stop.

During the incident, the suspect vehicle allegedly came close to striking a police cruiser.

Around 10:45 p.m., troopers stopped the vehicle and took Samuel Rodriguez Jr., 38, of Taunton into custody.

Rodriguez is charged with failure to stop for police, operating under the influence of liquor (OUI), and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He also faces several additional civil motor vehicle violations.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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