Police identify man struck, killed by car on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, Mass. — State police are identifying the man who was struck and killed on I-95 in Boxford on Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., troopers from responded to I-95 southbound at Mile Marker 74 in Boxford for reports of a pedestrian struck.

The pedestrian, identified as 51-year-old Brett Martin, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He died a short time later.

Boston 25 has reached out to see whether the driver remained at the scene, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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