Local

Tatum, Celtics bounce back with authority, regain series lead with 106-93 Game 3 victory over Cavs

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Three CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 11: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball over Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Jayson Tatum had his most points of the 2024 postseason as he and the Boston Celtics bounced back from a disappointing Game 2 loss to regain the series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers Saturday night.

Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 61 points and 22 rebounds in the Celtics’ 106-93 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers to take a 2-1 series lead.

Jrue Holiday also had his most impactful game of this postseason, scoring 18 points on 7/10 shooting with eight rebounds and 5 assists.

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell had matched Tatum’s 33 points in the Cavs’ first home loss of the playoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read