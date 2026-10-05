Tartan Army returns to Massachusetts

BOSTON — Scottish soccer fans who made quite an impression in Massachusetts during the World Cup are back after promising they would return.

Members of Scotland’s “Tartan Army” returned to the Boston area this weekend for “Scot-tober Fest” at The Anchor in Charlestown.

“We thought, what can we do to find an excuse to go back?” one fan said.

The group spent time in Massachusetts during the World Cup in June and said their experience was so unforgettable that they wanted another reason to visit.

“We had such a good time here. It was absolutely an amazing time we had.”

The Tartan Army gathered Saturday to watch Scotland take on North Macedonia in Nations League play.

And the sports-filled weekend didn’t end with soccer.

Some of the Scottish fans stuck around Sunday to watch the New England Patriots pull off a victory over the Buffalo Bills.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group