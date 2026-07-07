Tall Ships arrive in Boston Harbor for Sail Boston

BOSTON — The Tall Ships are sailing into the Boston Harbor for their final stop in the United States, bringing a historic fleet of vessels to the city after visits to four other ports.

The ships are wrapping up their time in New York City before making their way to Boston.

The celebration begins Saturday with the Parade of Sail, when dozens of ships will cruise through Boston Harbor in a spectacular display.

Visitors will have the opportunity to board and tour many of the vessels from Sunday through Wednesday.

Organizers expect the event to draw millions of visitors, creating heavy traffic and making parking difficult throughout the city.

Boston and Massachusetts officials are encouraging attendees to use public transportation instead of driving.

“Come early, come by the T, come enjoy it, bring your family and create memories for a lifetime,” said Dusty Rhodes, executive director of Sail Boston.

The Tall Ships will be docked at several locations around Boston during the event.

Security will be heightened, and anyone planning to board or tour the ships should expect to go through security screenings before entering the vessels.

For a full list of ships visiting and their locations, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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