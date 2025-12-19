‘Take precautions’: Police issue warning after coyotes kill at least 2 dogs in Mass. town

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Police in a Massachusetts town are warning residents to take precautions after coyotes killed at least two dogs within the last week.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said that in both incidents, “smaller-sized” dogs were outside alone in yards at night or the early morning when they were attacked and killed.

One attack happened at a home around Thurston Street near the Foxboro line, and the more recent attack occurred in a neighborhood off Creek Street, McGrath noted.

“Please take precautions when letting your dogs out. Take them out on a leash or, at least, be out there with them,” McGrath wrote in a Facebook post. “Bottom line is, do not let them out unattended. Look online for other helpful suggestions.”

There were no additional details immediately available.

