‘Swarm of emergency lights’: Traveler speaks out after 2 plane collisions at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — There were two separate on-the-ground collisions involving airplanes at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday as a busy week of Thanksgiving travel kicked off, prompting investigations by the Federal Aviation Administration.

A tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft struck the rear of a Cape Air plane on Monday night, officials at Massport confirmed to Boston 25 News.

Caroline Agid had a 6:30 p.m. JetBlue flight to Orlando, but she was delayed to a 9:30 p.m. departure after her plane was involved in the collision.

JetBlue plane collision Logan Airport (COURTESY CAROLINE AGID)

“I got up, walked down towards the gate, and was just met with a swarm of emergency lights,” Agid told Boston 25 News. “I look out the window, everybody’s at the window...There were firetrucks, Massport vehicles everywhere, so many police cars.”

Agid said she didn’t get home until after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A JetBlue spokesperson said the aircraft involved was flagged for a thorough inspection after the incident, noting that safety is the airline’s top priority.

The Cape Air flight had three passengers and two crew members on it at the time of the collision, according to a spokesperson for the airline.

Massport told Boston 25 News that both pilots of the Cape Air flight were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. No JetBlue crewmembers were injured.

The JetBlue-Cape Air incident came hours after two other planes clipped wings.

An American Airlines Boeing 777 destined for Heathrow Airport in London was being towed when it struck the wingtip of a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 that was parked at the gate, according to the FAA.

There were no injuries reported in the earlier incident.

The Thanksgiving travel rush is expected to be bigger than ever this year.

